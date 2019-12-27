PM Highly Appreciates the Supreme Consultation and Recommendation Council’s Achievements

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has expressed his appreciation for the achievements of the Supreme Consultation and Recommendation Council (SCRC) since its formation more than a year ago.

We've come together on the right track, i.e. the establishment of SCRC [...], said the Premier at the closing ceremony of the SCRC's conference to review its work in the past 16 months and set new goals for 2020.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen wanted the SCRC to exist after the national election in 2023 to provide possibility for the minority and majority to have consultations for the country development.

The SCRC was established in August last year on the initiative of Samdech Techo Hun Sen after his Cambodian People's Party won a landslide victory at the election in July 2018. It is aimed at promoting a multi-party, free democracy, pluralist views, through political parties' consultation and suggestions outside the parliament, and at improving the efficiency of the public services of the Royal Government for the benefit of the people.

The SCRC has in total 30 members from 16 political parties that took part in the national election, but won no seat at the National Assembly.

This council was approved by His Majesty Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia in September of the same year. Its mandate validity will end in 2023.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press