PM Hun Manet Granted the Title “Samdech”

His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia, has granted the title “Samdech” to Prime Minister H.E. Kitti Tesaphibal Pundit Hun Manet.

According to a royal decree issued this evening, H.E. Kitti Tesaphibal Pundit Hun Manet obtained the title “Samdech Moha Bovorthipadi Hun Manet”.

At the same time, in another royal decree, H.E. Mrs. Kitti Sangaha Pundit Khuon Sudary, President of the National Assembly, was granted the title “Samdech Moha Rotsapheathikathipadi Khuon Sudary”.

The titles were given to the two leaders based on a royal decree, which determines the title “Samdech” for senior high dignitaries who hold the posts of Senate President, National Assembly President and Prime Minister.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP)