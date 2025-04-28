PM Hun Manet Highlights Salary Increases for Cambodian Civil Servants and Workers Amid Economic Challenges



Phnom Penh: Cambodia has consistently increased salaries for civil servants and workers, even amid the global economic crisis. Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet emphasised this point while holding a get-together with over 5,000 leaders from informal economy unions and academic staff associations, on the occasion of the 139th Anniversary of International Labour Day (May 1), held at the Chroy Changvar International Convention and Exhibition Centre in Phnom Penh this morning, along with the award ceremony for the “One Enterprise, One Peaceful Community” initiative.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the Prime Minister stated, “Despite challenges, we have worked hard to ensure steady salary increases.” Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet also highlighted the Royal Government’s continued efforts to improve healthcare services and create more job opportunities for workers and employees. He cited several initiatives, including the healthcare scheme under the social security fund, cash assistance for p

regnant women before, during, and after childbirth until their children reach two years of age, and training programmes targeting 1.5 million youth from poor and vulnerable families.

For 2025, the monthly minimum wage in Cambodia’s garment, footwear, and travel goods industries has been set at US$208, which includes the US$2 added by the Prime Minister. This represents a US$4 rise compared to 2024. With additional benefits, workers’ total monthly earnings are expected to range at least from US$225 to US$236.

Currently, more than 45,000 factories and enterprises are registered in Cambodia, employing approximately 1.5 million workers and staff.