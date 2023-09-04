PM Hun Manet Leaves for 43rd ASEAN Summit in Jakarta

Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet and his spouse departed here this morning for the 43rd ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Jakarta, Indonesia from Sept. 4 to 7, 2023.

This is the first foreign mission after Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet was approved by the National Assembly to be the Prime Minister of Cambodia on Aug. 22, 2023.

Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet and his delegation were seen off at the Phnom Penh International Airport by deputy prime ministers, senior ministers and many other senior government officials.

H.E. Jean-François Tain, Minister Delegate Attached to the Prime Minister in charge of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said that for Cambodia, which has been an ASEAN Member State since 1999, these summits are some of the most important annual events. For the new Head of Government of Cambodia, they represent a great political opportunity for several reasons.

First, this is the first time that Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet will officially be on the international stage in his full capacity as the new Prime Minister of Cambodia – which he has been since Aug. 22, 2023.

Second, Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet will be the youngest attendee among the Heads of State/Government of the 10 ASEAN Member States on Sept. 5 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Last but not least, from Sept. 5 to 7, during these two days in Jakarta, Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet will shake hands with, and officially and unofficially meet at least 17 Heads of State/Government and Senior Leaders from Southeast Asian countries, China, Japan, South Korea, India, the United States of America, Russia, Australia, and New Zealand.

According to Antara, at least 22 countries and nine international organisations will join the series of meetings of ASEAN.

In addition to ASEAN member countries including Timor-Leste, nine dialogue partners and East Asia Summit member countries will participate in the high-level conference, viz. South Korea, Japan, India, China, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Russia, and the United States.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP)