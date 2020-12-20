PM Hun Sen Appeals to Cambodian Workers in Thailand to Remain Calm

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has called on all the Cambodian migrant workers in Thailand to stay calm and to believe in the Thai government’s capacity to control the issue.

The appeal was made in a voice message shared to the media this evening following news reports about the detection of nearly 700 new coronavirus cases, most of them are Burmese migrant workers in Samut Sakhon province of Thailand, resulting in the province’s lockdown until Jan. 3, 2021.

“The true illness is fear (psychological factor). We can fear the COVID-19 pandemic, but must not get into panic,” he underlined.

The Premier also appealed to the families of the Cambodian migrant workers to encourage them to continue staying Thailand in order to keep their work, and moving from one place to another would pose a risk of COVID-19 spread.

In addition, Samdech Techo Hun Sen advised those who want to enter to Thailand to postpone their trip.

The Prime Minister recommended to shrink the Cambodia-Thailand border gates into only three – O’smach, Daung and Poipet, which is easy to control, check and transport the workers back to the country, based on the experience in last April when migrant workers returned home for the Khmer New Year.

Tonight, he pointed out, 70 military vehicles will leave for the three border gates to be ready to transport in case too much people flock into the country beyond the ability for quarantine. People are not allowed to take taxi from the border into the country, which is a risk for community transmission.

He therefore insisted on the cooperation between the border provinces, armed forces, police and gendarmerie stationed at border as well as with the Thai side.

Samut Sakhon province is located some 300 kilometres from Cambodia and the Cambodian provinces bordering Thailand are Koh Kong, Pursat, Battambang, Banteay Meanchey, Oddar Meanchey, Preah Vihear, and Païlin.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press