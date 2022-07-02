PM Hun Sen Calls for Private Sector’s Participation in Mine Clearance

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has appealed to the private sector to take part in mine and UXO clearance operations in order to contribute to achieving Cambodia’s goal as a mine-free nation by 2025.

At the celebration of 18th National Fisheries Day at Trapaing Thmar reservoir located in Trapaing Thmar village, Poy Char commune, Phnom Srok district, Banteay Meanchey province this morning, the Premier said some particular areas need only a small fund – between US$50,000 and US$100,000 – to finish the mine clearance work for the public safety.

“We can use the national budget and that of charitable people to end mine clearance in the areas where the work in almost completed,” he said.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen advised relevant authorities to do their best so that Phnom Srok district of Banteay Meanchey province gets the mine-free status before the end of this year.

Kep and Prey Veng are the first provinces to obtain the mine-free status in 2022.

Mine clearance activities in Cambodia have so far been supported by donors and friendly countries, including the U.S., UK, Japan, Australia, Germany, Norway, Switzerland, China, Canada, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, Ireland, Hungary, UNDP and UNICEF as well as other partners.

