PM Hun Sen: Cambodia Closer to China

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has highlighted closer ties between the Kingdom and China, especially in this difficult circumstance.

A friend in need is a friend indeed, underlined the Premier in a message on his official Facebook page this morning.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also took the opportunity to confirm his health condition after returning from his recent working visits in Seoul, the Republic of Korea and Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Today, I have to chair a plenary cabinet meeting at 8:30. I would like to inform you (public) that my health is good as usual. Thank you for your concerns over my health and for your best wishes to me during my missions to Korea and Beijing, China from Feb. 3 to 5, he said.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press