PM Hun Sen: Cambodia Not to Declare the State of Emergency

Cambodia will not declare the state of emergency for the moment, reaffirmed Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen.

In a voice clip shared to the media this morning, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said he had already drafted a royal decree and a letter for His Majesty the King as well as sub-decrees and letters for the National Assembly and Senate presidents over the declaration of the state of emergency.

“Anyway, I don’t want to do so because the national economy will be completely stuck. If we shut down the [whole] country or some parts of the country, such as Phnom Penh or any province, it will stall the economic process […]. But what we can replace, we’ll do so through the efforts of the authorities at all levels, especially the participation of our citizens,” he underlined.

As of this morning, the total number of confirmed cases in Cambodia rose to 346, including 30 locally transmitted community cases. Among them, 306 or 88.44 percent have recovered successfully and there is no fatal case.

Promulgated on April 29, 2020, the 12-article Law on the Management of the Nation in Emergency stipulates that a state of emergency is declared when the nation faces dangers such as war or foreign invasion, public health concerns caused by pandemics, serious chaos to national security and public order, and severe calamity threatening or causing nationwide dangers.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press