PM Hun Sen: Cambodia Proud of Participating in UN Peacekeeping Missions

Prime Minister SamdechAkkaMohaSenaPadeiTecho Hun Sen has expressed Cambodia’s pride for taking part in the peacekeeping operations under UN umbrella despite the risk to life.

After national reconciliation, full peace and development in all domains, Cambodia has shared experience in building, maintaining and defending peace, and national development with other countries, he said.

“It is the strong commitment of Cambodia in showing international solidarity and contributing to the efforts of international community for the cause of global peace, security and humanity,” SamdechTecho Hun Sen stressed.

According to the Premier, it is the 14th year that Cambodia dispatched its blue beret troops for UN missions. A total of 6,822 soldiers, of them 369 are women, have been so far sent to 10 peacekeeping missions in nine countries: Chad, Sudan, South Sudan, Central African Republic, Lebanon, Cyprus, Syria, Mali, and Yemen.

