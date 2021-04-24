PM Hun Sen: Cambodia Ready to Help Myanmar

As a member of ASEAN, Cambodia is ready to join hands with other members to bring the situation in Myanmar to normal, under any role and any form based on the ASEAN principle and accepted by all concerned parties.

The stance was underlined by Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, while attending the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting held in a physical format in Jakarta, Indonesia this afternoon amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a special report of the National Television of Cambodia (TVK).

The Cambodian Premier reaffirmed its support to the ASEAN Chairman’s Statement on the Developments in the Republic of the Union of Myanmar’ issued on Feb. 1, and the Chair’s Statement on the Informal ASEAN Ministerial Meeting issued on Mar. 2, 2021, calling on all concerned parties to exercise utmost restraint, avoid violence and resort to peaceful negotiations.

Cambodia also supports the coordinating role of ASEAN Chair as well of ASEAN Secretary-General and other ASEAN members in creating a favourable environment to promote constructive negotiations to help Myanmar resolve its crisis. “We can consider using ASEAN Troika mechanism to boost the peaceful negotiations between conflicting parties,” Samdech Techo Prime Minister said.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press