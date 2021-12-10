PM Hun Sen: Cambodians Regain Full Rights after Country’s Liberation from Khmer Rouge Regime

The current rights and freedom of Cambodians were restored after the collapse of the Khmer Rouge genocidal regime on Jan. 7, 1979.

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen made the remark in a message posted on his official Facebook page this morning, on the occasion of the 73rd Anniversary of Universal Declaration of Human Rights (Dec. 10, 1948-Dec. 10, 2021).

Samdech Techo Hun Sen recalled that people had no rights at all even the rights to life, food, healthcare, religious belief, education, marriage, freedom of speech … during the Khmer Rouge regime (1975-1979), and were forced to overwork until they fell sick and died. More than 3 million people were killed during only three years, eight months and 20 days, he added.

Nowadays, people have been enjoying their rights and freedom, said Samdech Techo Premier ministre, underlining that they can choose their own career, business, religious belief and have the right to vote to choose their representatives freely, which made Cambodia more developed.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press