PM Hun Sen Encourages Cambodian and Japanese Armies to Continue Cooperation in Emergency Rescue and Terrorism Prevention

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, received visiting H.E. Gen. Yamazaki Koji, Chief of Staff, Joint Staff of Japan Self-Defence Forces (JSDF), at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh this morning.

According to H.E. Eang Sophalleth, Assistant to the Cambodian Premier, in the courtesy meeting, H.E. Gen. Yamazaki Koji informed Samdech Techo Hun Sen of his visit, the purpose of which is to further strengthen and expand the cooperation on national defence in line with the joint statement of both leaders.

H.E. Gen. Yamazaki Koji briefed the Prime Minister on the outcomes of his meetings with H.E. Gen. Vong Pisen, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF), and H.E. Lt. Gen. Hun Manet, RCAF Deputy Commander-in-Chief and Commander of Royal Cambodian Army, to discuss long-term cooperation on national defence focusing on trainings and drills on humanitarian aid, emergency rescue and terrorism prevention toward the Free and Open Indo-Pacific.

H.E. Gen. Yamazaki Koji also spoke highly of Cambodia’s contribution to the world peace by deploying troops to join UN peacekeeping missions in many countries.

In reply, Samdech Techo Hun Sen welcomed the outcomes of the meetings and encouraged both armies to foster their existing cooperation, especially on joint training on emergency rescue and prevention of terrorism.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press