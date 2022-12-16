PM Hun Sen Encourages French Companies to Invest in Cambodia

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has called on French companies to invest in Cambodia in order to maximise the benefits of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen made the remarks in a recent meeting organised by the MEDEF International in Paris, France, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Dec. 15.

In the meeting, Samdech Techo Hun Sen presented to businessmen and investors, presidents and representatives of the French companies about the possibility that Cambodia can recover from the Covid-19 crisis quickly while maintaining economic resilience that has allowed Cambodia to remain a potential investment destination in the region.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister highlighted the investment potential and key leverages of Cambodia and appeal to French companies to conduct studies and invest in Cambodia to maximise the benefits of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, especially in food processing, medical and pharmaceutical, light manufacturing and automotive sectors.

Additionally, Samdech Techo Hun Sen ensured to all investors a favourable investment environment, especially peace, security and political stability, as well as macroeconomic stability and legal framework with efficiency, transparency, accountability and predictability.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen paid a working visit to France on Dec. 13 before attending and co-chairing the the ASEAN-EU Commemorative Summit to celebrate the 45th Anniversary of ASEAN-EU Dialogue Relations in Brussels, Belgium.

France was a cornerstone investor in Cambodia during the Kingdom’s restoration in the early 1990s in airport, hospital, road, and school construction. At the present time, France focuses more on soft infrastructure and human capacity development.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press