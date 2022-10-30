PM Hun Sen Ends Mission to Flood-hit Provinces in Prey Veng

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen is ending his mission to flood-affected provinces, especially those around the Tonle Sap Lake, to distribute rice seeds and foodstuffs to the victims.

“Indeed, today is the last day of my presence in flood-hit provinces,” said Samdech Techo Hun Sen while presiding over a distribution ceremony of rice seeds and foodstuffs to some 6,000 farmer families affected by floods in Prey Veng province this morning.

He took the opportunity to appreciate the efforts of authorities and armed forces at all levels in assisting the people in this difficult time.

Since last week, the Premier visited flood victims and local officials and armed forces in the provinces of Banteay Meanchey, Battambang, Pursat, Kampong Chhnang, Kampong Thom and Prey Veng.

A total of 38,313 farmer families affected by this year’s floods have received rice seeds and foodstuffs from Samdech Techo Hun Sen during the six-province mission.

After the ASEAN Summits, Samdech Techo Prime Minister will continue to meet with provincial, city, district, commune, Sangkat councillors, civil servants, and the armed forces in other provinces.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press