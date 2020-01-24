PM Hun Sen Extends Best Wishes to Khmer-Chinese People on Chinese Lunar New Year

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has sent a message to the Chinese nationals living in Cambodia and the Khmer-Chinese on the occasion of the Chinese Lunar New Year.

In this Chinese Lunar New Year, the Year of the Rat, as the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, I would like to join the celebrations with all of you who have always shared happiness and sadness with us since the ancient time, wrote the Premier in his message to Okhna Pong Khiev Se, Chairman of the Association of Khmer-Chinese in Cambodia.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed his profound thanks to the Chinese and Khmer-Chinese people for their active contribution to Cambodia's socio-economic development.

The Prime Minister also wished them happiness, prosperity, and good luck.

In a Facebook post this morning, Samdech Techo Hun Sen called for high attention to fire and road accidents during the Chinese New Year.

