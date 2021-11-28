PM Hun Sen Extends Condolences to the Loss of Samdech Krom Preah Norodom Ranariddh

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has extended his condolences over the passing away of Samdech Krom Preah Norodom Ranariddh, President of the FUNCINPEC Party and President of Supreme Privy Councilor to His Majesty the King of Cambodia.

“The passing of Samdech Krom Preah Norodom Ranariddh is the loss of a great royal figure who loves the Nation, Religion, King with strong and wise conscience,” wrote the Premier in his condolence letter this evening.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also prayed for the soul of Samdech Krom Preah Norodom Ranariddh to rest in peace.

Samdech Krom Preah Norodom Ranariddh passed away in Paris on Nov. 28, 2021 at the age of 77 years old from illness.

Samdech Krom Preah was born on Jan. 2, 1944. He is the second son of the late King-Father Samdech Preah Norodom Sihanouk and a half-brother of His Majesty King Norodom Sihamoni.

Samdech Krom Preah was the First Prime Minister of Cambodia between 1993 and 1997 and President of the National Assembly from 1998 to 2006. He retired from politics in 2012.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press