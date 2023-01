Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen (Pic. 1) addresses the participants while he was presiding over the 5th annual get-together with over 4,000 media leaders, spokespersons, information officers and journalists from across the country, at Koh Pich Convention and Exhibition Centre, Phnom Penh this afternoon.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press