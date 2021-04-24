PM Hun Sen Meets New Vietnamese Counterpart

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen of the Kingdom of Cambodia met with his new Vietnamese counterpart H.E. Pham Minh Chinh, on the sidelines of the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia this afternoon.

The two Premiers exchanged views on bilateral and multilateral cooperation and other regional and global issues of common concern, reported the National Television of Cambodia (TVK).

Samdech Techo Hun Sen and H.E. Pham Minh Chinh shared their mutual appreciation for the good neighbourliness, friendship, solidarity, peace, and stability.

Both Prime Ministers also reaffirmed their commitment to maintain the two countries’ close cooperation on international arena for mutual benefit and for peace, stability and sustainable development in the region.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed thanks to Vietnam for its support for Cambodia as the host of the 13th ASEM Summit later this year and the Chair of ASEAN in 2022, as well as for its donation to contribute to Cambodia’s efforts in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press