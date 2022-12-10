PM Hun Sen Presides over the Opening of 9th Sea Festival in Sihanoukville

The 9th Sea Festival was officially opened in Sihanoukville, Preah Sihanouk province this evening under the theme “Bay of Peace, Bay of Hope”.

The opening ceremony took place at Samdech Techo Square under the presidency of Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen.

The Premier’s presence at the Sea Festival every year reflects the Royal Government’s high attention to the coastal tourism promotion as well as coastal development and conservation.

Speaking on the occasion, Samdech Techo Hun Sen reiterated Cambodia’s commitment to continue her efforts to protect and preserve the environment and natural resources, based on the principle of “Development for Conservation and Conservation for Development”, as we must “think, act, being responsible together” so that Cambodia bay continue to be among the Most Beautiful Bays in the World, and remain “The Rising Star of the Southwest”.

A series of events such as sports competitions, art performances, trade fair, and other entertainment activities are held during the 9th Sea Festival from Dec. 9 to 11.

Cambodia has organised the Sea Festival since 2011 on a rotating basis in the country’s four coastal provinces of Preah Sihanouk, Kep, Koh Kong and Kampot to promote the tourism potential of the coastal areas as well as to encourage the participation from the private sector, the general public as well as other stakeholders in preserving natural and cultural resources.

The celebration of Sea Festival was cancelled for two years, in 2020 and 2021, due to the COVID-19 outbreak. In 2019, the event took place in Kampot province in December with almost one million national and international tourists.

Cambodia’s coastline stretches about 450 kilometres in the four provinces. It became member of the Most Beautiful Bays in the World (World-Bays Club) in mid-2011.

Cambodia is also hosting the 16th World Congress of the World-Bays Club in Preah Sihanouk province from Dec. 9 to 14. This is the second time for the Kingdom to organise this annual world event. The first time was in 2013 at Bokor Thansur Resort, Kampot province.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press