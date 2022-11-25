PM Hun Sen Receives Lao NA President

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, received here at the Peace Palace this afternoon visiting H.E. Saysomphone Phomvihane, President of the National Assembly of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic.

According to H.E. Eang Sophalleth, Personal Assistant to the Cambodian Premier, H.E. Saysomphone Phomvihane congratulated Cambodia on its rapid development and its success in preventing the COVID-19 spread as well as in hosting the ASEAN Summits and Related Summits as well as the 43rd ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA).

The Lao NA president also expressed his delight with the outcomes of the 43rd AIPA General Assembly, which will contribute to boosting peace, stability and sustainable development in the region as well as the world.

H.E. Saysomphone Phomvihane showed his satisfaction with the growing bilateral relations and cooperation between the two neighbouring countries, and thanked Cambodia for its donation in budget, COVID-19 vaccines and refrigerated vaccine transport vehicles to Laos to contribute to its fight against the pandemic.

For his part, Samdech Techo Hun Sen thanked H.E. Saysomphone Phomvihane for his physical participation in the 43rd AIPA General Assembly in Cambodia, which has contributed significantly to the success of this regional gathering.

The Prime Minister also briefed his guest on the COVID-19 vaccination strategy set forth by the Royal Government of Cambodia, leading to the country’s success in controlling the pandemic.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press