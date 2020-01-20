PM Hun Sen Shares His Happiness with His Compatriots

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has shared his happiness with his compatriots, highlighting the national progress thanks to peace.

Thanks all dear compatriots who wish me to stay healthy. Of course, every day, apart from playing golf, I do exercise regularly. With the current good health, I can continue to lead the country for a long time, wrote the Premier in a message on his official Facebook page this morning.

At the same time, I also want all Cambodian people to have good health as well. I am so happy to see you all take advantage of peace to make a living to develop your own family. Thanks, Peace, added Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press