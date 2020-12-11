PM Hun Sen Thanks NagaCorp Ltd. for Contribution to COVID-19 Vaccine Purchase

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has expressed thanks to NagaCorps Ltd. for its financial contribution to support the Royal Government’s plan to buy COVID-19 vaccines.

“On behalf of the Royal Government and people of Cambodia, I would like to extend my profound thanks to Tan Sri for your financial contribution of US$5,000,000 to the Royal Government to purchase COVID-19 vaccines to protect the Cambodian people’s lives,” wrote the Premier in his letter dated Dec. 11 to Dr. Chen Lip Keong, Founder and CEO of NagaCorps Ltd.

The contribution is priceless and will be remembered in the history of the Cambodian people, Samdech Techo Hun Sen underlined.

Earlier this week, Samdech Techo Prime Minister announced the government’s plan to purchase 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine for the first stage to provide for the high-risk and risk groups. But one million doses can be used only with 500,000 people (a person needs two doses) while the population of Cambodia is about 16 million, both children and adults, therefore around 10 million people need vaccines, he said.

Following the announcement, local tycoons, senior officials, civil servants and the general public donate their funds to support the Premier’s plan.

As of this morning, the national tally of COVID-19 stood at 357, of them, 307 have successfully recovered with no fatal case.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press