PM Hun Sen to Attend G20 Summit and APEC Leaders’ Informal Dialogue Next Week

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, will lead a high-ranking delegation to participate in the G20 Summit and the APEC Leaders’ Informal Dialogue from Nov. 15-18, 2022.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen’s participation in the G20 Summit will be made at the invitation of H.E. Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia as the President of the G20 Summit in 2022, according to a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Under the Indonesian G20 Presidency’s theme “Recover Together, Recover Stronger”, Samdech Techo Hun Sen will deliver his interventions at the Working Session I on Food and Energy Security and Working Session II on Health, which will accentuate the importance of multilateralism and collaboration towards the goal of sustainable post-pandemic recovery.

During his stay in Bali, Samdech Techo Prime Minister will take part in the Informal Dinner hosted by President of France and is expected to hold bilateral meetings with some Heads of Delegation.

Cambodia’s participation in the Summit this year is indicative of ASEAN’s pivotal role in the regional architecture and the current ASEAN Chair’s commitment to synergising and synchronising ASEAN’s key priorities with those of other regional and international forums toward attaining peace and sustainable development.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen, as a Guest of the Chair, will attend the “APEC Leaders’ Informal Dialogue with Guests” on Nov. 18, 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand, at the invitation of H.E. Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister, as the ASEAN Chair 2022, will address the opening session of the Dialogue focusing on sustainable growth and deliver remarks at the Working Session II on “Promoting Sustainable Trade and Investment between APEC and its Trading Partners”.

His intervention will contribute to enriching the discourse on sustainable growth and expanding cooperation between APEC and its external partners in line with APEC 2022’s theme of “Open. Connect. Balance”.

While attending APEC, Samdech Techo Prime Minister, together with other APEC Leaders, will attend the Royal Audience with His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua of the Kingdom of Thailand, and Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana, at the Grand Palace.

On the sideline of the summit, Samdech Techo Prime Minister will also have a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel MACRON on Nov. 18.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press