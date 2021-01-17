PM Hun Sen to Be the First Volunteer for Chinese Vaccine

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has announced that he will be the first volunteer to receive the China-made vaccine against COVID-19 to show confidence in the vaccine.

“Two days ago, I informed our dear compatriots that we had received from the People’s Republic of China the first 1 million doses of vaccine,” wrote the Premier on his official Facebook page this morning.

“Today, in order to build trust in the vaccine and promote the anti-COVID-19 movement, I would like to announce that the first vaccine will be administered to me,” he underlined.

“I must be in the front line, which has been my usual habit for decades,” underlined Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

In his recent voice message, the Cambodian Prime Minister said the China-made vaccine has already been administered to Chinese government leaders, Indonesian president and people, and millions others around the world.

Cambodia will use China’s Sinopharm vaccine because it is easier to store, i.e. at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius above zero, compared with the vaccine of some other countries, which is required to be kept at a temperature of minus 70 degrees Celsius, he continued, adding that it is also easier to transport the vaccine from China to Cambodia.

The first priority groups to be vaccinated are those around the King, the Prime Minister, the Senate and National Assembly Presidents, as well as medical staff, teachers, armed forces, judicial police, sanitation personnel, motorcycle, tricycle taxi and taxi drivers, he said.

“The vaccination will be free of charge and on a voluntary basis,” confirmed Samdech Techo Hun Sen, calling on people to continue to adhere to the Ministry of Health’s health preventive measures against COVID-19 despite the vaccination.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press