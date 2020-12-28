PM Hun Sen to Make a Statement on Nov. 28 Community Event Tomorrow

Tomorrow, Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen will make a statement on the Nov. 28 Community Event (first community outbreak of COVID-19 in Cambodia), announced H.E. Svay Sitha, Delegate Minister Attached to the Prime Minister and Head of the Press and Quick Reaction Unit at the Office of the Council of Ministers.

“At 9:00, on Dec. 29, 2020, at his residence in Takhmao town, Kandal province, Samdech Techo Hun Sen will deliver a special statement on the ‘Nov. 28 Community Event’ and other key issues,” he said.

The forthcoming event will be broadcast live by the National Television of Cambodia (TVK), H.E. Svay Sitha added.

As of this morning, Cambodia has reported in total 364 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 41 are locally transmitted community cases. Among them, 360 have been successfully cured, with no fatal case.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press