PM Hun Sen to Officially Launch the Hosting of 13th ASEM Summit in Cambodia Later This Week

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, will officially launch the hosting of the 13th Asia-Europe Summit 2020 in Cambodia on Jan. 31.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MFA-IC) made public this morning, the official launch will take place here at the Peace Palace, at the closing ceremony of the Annual Conference 2020 of MFA-IC.

The diplomatic corps accredited to Cambodia will also be invited, added the same source.

Besides, it continued, while presiding over the closing ceremony, Samdech Techo Hun Sen will provide valuable recommendations and instructions to Cambodian diplomats in carrying out diplomatic missions.

The two-day (Jan. 30-31) Annual Conference of MFA-IC will assess the activities and challenges in 2019 as well as to chart the diplomatic directions and works for 2020. It will also be an opportunity for Cambodian diplomats to broaden practical knowledge and critical analysis on key issues relating to (1) Contemporary Cambodian economy, (2) The situation of foreign investment in Cambodia and (3) Cambodia's trade integration strategy, in order for them to effectively further the Economic Diplomacy on the world arena.

The Annual Conference will be attended by the ministry's leaders and officials, Ambassadors/Permanent Representatives, Consuls-General, honorary consuls and representatives of relevant Ministries/Institutions of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press