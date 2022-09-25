PM Hun Sen Visits Cuban Engineering and Biotechnology Centre in Havana

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, led a high-level delegation to visit the Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, an institute established under the initiative of H.E. Fidel Castro, former President of the Republic of Cuba.

The visit was made on Sept. 24 (Havana time) during Samdech Techo Hun Sen’s official visit to Cuba.

The Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology was established to help Cuban intellectuals conduct scientific research in the fields of agriculture, health and capacity development.

After listening to presentations, Samdech Techo Hun Sen assigned H.E. Mam Bunheng, Minister of Health, to work closely with the centre to cooperate on the import or production of cancer and diabetes vaccines to the Kingdom of Cambodia.

The centre accepted Samdech Techo’s request and will continue to cooperate with the Ministry of Health of Cambodia.

The Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology is a research institute in Havana, Cuba. It is responsible for creating the Abdala COVID-19 vaccine.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press