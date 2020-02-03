PM Hun Sen Wants to Visit Cambodian Students in Wuhan

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has announced that he will visit the Cambodian students in Wuhan, Hubei province if the Chinese government allows.

The Premier made the announcement in Seoul this afternoon while holding a get-together with his compatriots in the Republic Korea (ROK), on the sidelines of the Universal Peace Federation (UPF) World Summit 2020 on Peace, Security and Human Development.

Hun Sen will go [to Wuhan] ! If the Chinese government permits. [] Hun Sen had dared to use his life as a capital to end the war and bring about national unity, so why does Hun Sen not dare to go to Wuhan to visit the Cambodian students there? he underlined.

Cambodia has confirmed its stance to be with China in any circumstances. Any difficulties and obstacles of China are those of Cambodia and vice-versa, said Government Spokesperson H.E. Phay Siphan, stressing that this is the commitment of the both countries' top leaders.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, some 23 Cambodian students have been studying in Wuhan.

Wuhan is the largest city in Hubei province and the most populous city in Central China. It is the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak. This city of 11 million people has been in lockdown since Jan. 23, 2020.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press