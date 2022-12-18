PM Hun Sen Welcomes Investment Plan on Clean Energy Production in Cambodia

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, spoke highly of the investment direction of Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group and Soma Group on clean energy production in Cambodia.

The appreciation was made while Samdech Techo Hun Sen received a delegation of the two Groups led by Mr. Dhanin Chearavanont, Senior Chairman of CP Group, at the Premier’s residence in Takhmao town, Kandal province on Dec. 17.

Mr. Dhanin Chearavanont highly valued the Cambodian Prime Minister’s leadership bringing about progress to Cambodia in all areas and building confidence among all investors.

He also reaffirmed CP Group’s full support to Samdech Techo Prime Minister in continuing to lead the Royal Government of Cambodia and H.E. Lt. Gen. Hun Manet’s candidacy for the post of Prime Minister in the future.

Mr. Dhanin Chearavanont informed Samdech Techo about the goal of CP Group and Soma Group on clean energy production, with the aim of promoting Cambodia’s goal of carbon neutrality and energy security. CP Group will look for investment opportunities in hydropower and other clean energy projects in Cambodia, he added.

For agri-food business, he continued, CP Group is determined to improve the value added of animal feed and food production in Cambodia.

In reply, Samdech Techo Hun Sen welcomed the investment direction of CP Group and Soma Group on clean energy in Cambodia, and asked both companies to work with relevant institutions of Cambodia to study the clean energy production so that it runs successfully and achieve high results.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press