PM Inaugurates New Administrative Building of National Defence Ministry

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen presided over here this morning the inauguration ceremony of the administrative-meeting hall building of the Ministry of National Defence.

On the occasion, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said this is one of the new achievements representing the tremendous outcome of peace in Cambodia, since Dec. 29, 1998.

Samdech Pichey Sena Tea Banh, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence said the inauguration ceremony was held in conjunction with the 23rd anniversary of the success in bringing full peace to Cambodia thanks to Samdech Techo’s Win-Win policy (Dec. 29, 1998 – Dec. 29, 2021).

The new administrative-meeting hall building of 30,979 square metres of the Ministry of National Defense was built on the existing site, he pointed out, adding that the building, whose construction began on June 30, 2018 and completed on Oct. 30, 2021, is 28 metres wide, 191 metres long and 32 metres high with an underground parking that can accommodate 157 cars.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press