PM: “January 7” Is the Brilliant Day of Cambodian People

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has re-affirmed that the January 7 Victory Day remains in the memory of all the people who survived the Khmer Rouge's genocidal regime.

"Even though our people are living in harmoniously in peace and development, we all are in fresh memories of the suffering and darkest past of our nation caused by the flame of war and the brutal genocide", he said at the meeting commemorating the 41st Anniversary of the January 7 Victory Day (1979-2020) held here this morning at Koh Pich Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The victory saved the people's lives in a timely manner, brought back to Cambodian people every rights and freedom lost under the regime of Pol Pot reviving the Cambodian national spiritual and material values founded for thousands of years of history, he continued.

"It has been 41 years now since when the country broke off from the regime of genocide. In the 41 years, we have overcome uncountable obstacles and hardships through numerous historical stages to defend national revival, to prevail over hardships in every field left by the destructive war and the regime of Pol Pot," the Premier underlined.

As former victims of war and the genocide, he added, all people take pride for joining hands to create every historic achievements transforming Cambodia completely beyond expectation. Cambodia has moved from a killing field of the regime of genocide, battlefields of protracted wars, absence of freedom, national and territorial divisions, to become a land of peace, stability, freedom, democracy, rule of law, and development in every fields. People are living peaceful lives with hope to the future under the Constitution and cool shade of the supremely revered His Majesty the King. Meanwhile, Cambodia fully integrated itself with international community and participated with equal right and footing in regional and world affairs.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press