PM Keeps Reminding People of COVID-19 Pandemic

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen keeps calling on all his compatriots to pay high attention to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to his message posted on his official Facebook page this afternoon.

“Until now, COVID-19 remains the biggest concern of the world. There has been no drugs proven to treat this disease yet. 8,242,999 people in 216 nations and territories have been infected with the virus, and 445,535 of them have died. Recently, Cambodia has confirmed two more cases from Indonesia and Malaysia, so the tally rose to 129, of them 126 have been cured, and 3 remain hospitalised,” he underlined.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen took the opportunity to re-appeal to his compatriots, both in the urban and rural areas to follow the preventive norms, especially to wear facemasks and often wash their hands.

For crowded places such as malls, restaurants, coffee shops, stores, particularly hospitals, they must provide facemasks and alcohol- and gel-based sanitizers for their customers to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 pandemic which is very contagious.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press