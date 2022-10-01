PM: No More Pagodas Allowed to be Built in Angkor Park

Pagodas will not be asked to move out of the Angkor Archeological Park in Siem Reap province, but no more construction, not only of pagodas, but also of mosques and churches are authorised to be constructed in the area.

The decision was announced this morning by Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen a get-together with some 2,800 families who have volunteered to move out of the 1st and 2nd zones of the Angkor Archeological Park to Run Ta Ek development area in Banteay Srei district, Siem Reap province.

“All the 35 pagodas in the Angkor Archeological Park with 698 Buddhist monks will not be relocated. They exist in the area for hundreds of years ago such as the North and South Pagodas,” the Premier said.

Moreover, he added, no new stupa is allowed to be built and no more corpse is allowed to be buried in those pagodas, except for their own chiefs and deputy chiefs of monks.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press