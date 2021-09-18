PM: No Sign for Possible Negotiation with the Opposition

The surprise presence of Samdech Techo Prime Minister in a recent virtual internal meeting of the senior members of the court-dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) does not imply any green light for negotiation intention at all.

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen made such a clear stand to freeze emerging groundless otherwise interpretation by some analysts and opposition politicians.

“My presence in the Zoom meeting does not mean to give any negotiation signal, but to send out my message that my men are everywhere,” said Samdech Techo Prime Minister.

He added that there is no political issues for negotiation, and what is needed to be done is to bring those convicted politicians in exile to serve their sentence.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister also warned any opposition activities that threaten the national interest.

Cambodia is politically moving forward with a planned local commune-Sangkat council election in 2022 and the national election in 2023 wherein many new and old political parties will participate.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press