PM Officially Announces Cambodia’s Hosting of 13th ASEM Summit

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has officially announced that the Kingdom will be the host of the 13th Asia-Europe (ASEM) Summit.

The 13th ASEM Summit is scheduled to be held on Nov. 16-17, 2020 in Phnom Penh under the theme "Strengthening Multilateralism for Shared Growth".

Since Cambodia became an ASEM member in 2004, Cambodia has always valued ASEM as a very important forum for cooperation between Asia and Europe, which has brought about mutual interests, the Cambodian Premier underlined here this morning while presiding over the closing ceremony of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation's annual conference.

Today, no one can deny the value and importance of the ASEM forum in terms of politics, diplomacy and inter-regional relations. Since its establishment in 1996, ASEM has played a key role as a dialogue and cooperation platform that connects Asia and Europe, he added.

ASEM is also a platform that provides Cambodia with many opportunities to accelerate and deepen its regional and global integration, Samdech Techo Hun Sen stressed.

"The upcoming 13th ASEM Summit is the largest historical and diplomatic event for us. The hosting of this summit is a great opportunity for Cambodia to affirm at the highest level our commitment to strengthening the multilateral system, participating in global efforts to tackle global challenges, and improve the global economy, he said.

Besides this summit, there will be seven side events, including (1) the Asia-Europe Parliamentary Partnership Meeting; (2) the Asia-Europe Economic and Business Forum; (3) the ASEF Young Leaders Summit; (4) the ASEF Editors' Roundtable; (5) the Asia-Europe Labour Forum; (6) the Asia-Europe People's Forum; and (7) the ASEM Cultural Festival.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press