PM Orders Health Ministry to Allocate Facemasks to Border Provinces

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has ordered the Ministry of Health to allocate more fabric facemasks to the provinces bordering Thailand.

According to the Premier’s voice message shared to the media this evening, following news reports about the detection of nearly 700 new coronavirus cases in Samut Sakhon province of Thailand, the three main border gates with Thailand – O’ Smach, Daung and Poipet will receive a large number of facemasks.

Besides, disposable facemasks will be given to the border provinces for the migrant workers coming back to the country.

This afternoon, Samdech Techo Hun Sen announced to provide 50 million Riel (about US$12,500) for each of the seven provinces bordering Thailand in order to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister also ordered the authorities of the seven provinces to tighten the 14-day quarantine of Cambodian workers returning from Thailand, and the quarantine must be conducted at the border to prevent the spread of the deadly virus into the country.

Samut Sakhon province is located some 300 kilometres from Cambodia and the Cambodian provinces bordering Thailand are Koh Kong, Pursat, Battambang, Banteay Meanchey, Oddar Meanchey, Preah Vihear, and Païlin.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press