PM Orders Relevant Authorities to Well Conduct the Fourth Round of Cash Relief Programme

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, once again ordered local authorities and all stakeholders to carry out the fourh round of cash relief programme in a proper, precise, transparent, accountable and fair manner.

The Premier made the order in a message on his official Facebook page this evening.

On Dec. 15, Samdech Techo Hun Sen announced the fourth round of the “Cash Transfer Programme for Poor and Vulnerable Households during COVID-19” for another three months – from January to March 2021.

The decision was taken because this cash relief programme has contributed significantly to improving and balancing the people’s lives during this difficult time and because the COVID-19 issue has not eased yet.

The Prime Minister asked the Ministry of Interior to cooperate with the Ministry of Planning and other relevant ministries and institutions at both national and sub-national levels to monitor the implementation of the programme, and report to him immediately if any irregularities are found.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Economy and Finance, since the “Cash Transfer Programme for Poor and Vulnerable Households during COVID-19” was launched in June to the end of November 2020, some 704,135 households throughout the country received approximately US$175 million in total as cash support from the Royal Government.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press