PM Outlines Recommendations to Further Develop Cambodia’s Education.



Phnom Penh: The Cambodian Prime Minister has advised education institutions, especially public schools, to continue promoting teaching and learning to produce more high-quality human capital in Cambodia. Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet outlined the recommendations in an open letter to mark the start of the new academic year 2024-2025 from Nov. 1 onwards.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet suggested the Ministry of Education, Youth, and Sports formulate the assessment of model school implementation to ensure its effectiveness and scale it up for all levels of basic education. To teachers and education staff, he encouraged them to fulfil their teaching with high responsibility and accountability and lead the students by example to adhere to disciplines, morality, and virtue.

All education institutions need to update their study curriculum with a two-hour addition for core subjects while maintaining soft skills, life skills, as well as hygiene and healthy practices at schoo

ls. Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet called on parents as well as guardians to closely cooperate with teachers in monitoring students’ study and behaviour and urged all students to study hard, including through self-study and research and engagement in social activities.

He also invited all players in Cambodia’s education development to continue their support with more attention on enrolment and learning promotion, addressing violence at schools, and child labour exploitation prevention. He took the opportunity to express his appreciation of all pertinent ministry and government agencies, teachers and education staff, development partners, and parents, as well as the communities, for their hard work, support, and participation in advancing Cambodia’s education.