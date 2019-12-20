PM: Peace and Strong Economic Growth Reflect Cambodia’s Right Track

Current peace and strong economic growth clearly show that Cambodia is on the right track, underlined Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen in his Facebook message this morning.

"Only 11 days left for the new year to come. The current peace and strong national economic growth constitute a clear sign showing that Cambodia is on the right path. I would like to take this opportunity to express my deepest gratitude to all charitable people, private companies, organisations, associations, both inside and outside the country, who have contributed materially and financially to the modernisation of Cambodia's Calmette Hospital to become a leading national model hospital in the country in providing health services for the citizens with the highest efficiency," said the Premier.

At the same time, he also thanked his compatriots, both at home and abroad, for their messages of encouragement and affections to him and his family in this very difficult time, and for their best wishes of quick recovery to his mother-in-law who has been being hospitalised at Calmette Hospital.

In the same message, Samdech Techo Hun Sen wished all his compatriots good health, happiness and good luck, especially in the coming new year 2020.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press