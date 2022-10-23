PM Praises Banteay Meanchey Authority for Efforts in Assisting Flood Victims

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has commended Banteay Meanchey provincial authorities for their efforts in assisting flood-affected victims.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen made the appreciation at a distribution ceremony of rice seeds to more than 5,000 flood-affected families in Banteay Meanchey province this morning.

On the occasion, each family received 100 kg of rice seeds, 50 kg of milled rice, canned fish, instant noodle … and some cash.

Eight cities and districts of Banteay Meanchey province: Serei Sophorn, Poipet, Mongkul Borei, Phnom Srok, Preah Net Preah, O’ Chrov, Thmar Puok and Malai have recently been hit by flash floods due to heavy rain and floodwaters from Thailand.

The floods have affected 15,506 families, equivalent to 65,688 people, killing 4 people. Besides, 36,059 hectares of paddy rice and thousands of hectares of other crops as well as physical infrastructure such as schools, pagodas, health centres and roads have been inundated.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen took the opportunity to call on his compatriots to continue to pay attention to COVID-19 even though Cambodia has not detected any new case in the past three days, by reminding them of the health preventive measures and encouraging them to get vaccinated to create a strong herd immunity.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press