PM: Preschoolers, No Need to Appear in Court Hearing

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has supported the request of AFESIP-Cambodia’s Founder Ms. Mam Somaly not to let children under five years old who are victims of sexual assaults appear in a court hearing.

The Premier voiced the support while he and his spouse were visiting the victims of sexual assaults and trafficking at the Tom Dy Centre of AFESIP-Cambodia, located in village 24, Sangkat Prey Sar, Khan Dangkor, Phnom Penh this morning.

Ms. Mam Somaly said younger victims under 5 years old are more traumatised and terrified when they see the perpetrators in the court room. “They always feel so bad after they return from the court hearing,” she said, suggesting the presence of only their lawyers.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen advised the Ministry of Justice and the National Committee for Counter Trafficking to work on this issue, and called for understanding from the court.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press