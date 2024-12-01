PM Pushes for Ending of HIV/AIDS Epidemic by 2025.



Phnom Penh: The Cambodian Prime Minister appreciates Cambodia’s milestones in addressing HIV/AIDS and outlines measures for all stakeholders to level up in order to end the epidemic by 2025. Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet sent out the messages in an open letter to mark the World AIDS Day on Dec. 1 under the theme ‘Rights is the Path to End AIDS’.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, in 2023 Cambodia was recognised for its 98 percent coverage of antiretroviral therapy (ART) for HIV treatment, which was the highest across Asia and the Pacific. New HIV/AIDS prevalence dropped from 1,400 in 2022 to 1,200, and those living with the disease were categorised under the vulnerable group, which is benefiting from the social safety net of the government.

Cambodia is not complacent with the results, and the government continues to work hard to trace around 7,000 HIV/AIDS carriers who have not come for treatment and to encourage those receiving the treatment not to give up, added the Prime Minister. Looking ahe

ad to end the threat of HIV/AIDS to Cambodia’s public health, Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet advised the National AIDS Authority to work closely with all players at all levels to achieve the 95-95-95 (testing-treatment-viral suppression) targets to end the epidemic by 2025 as well as the successful implementation of the National Policy for Ending AIDS and the Sustainability of HIV Programme for 2023-2028.

He called on the Ministry of Health and development partners to expand, enhance, and accelerate the prevention and treatment of the disease, as well as the prevention of the infection from the mother to the baby. The Prime Minister highlighted that the main purpose of the day celebration is to demonstrate a collective commitment of the world as well as Cambodia and its people in contributing to sharing knowledge, skills, and experience to effectively contain HIV/AIDS and the support for those living with being affected by the disease to better access care and treatment services.