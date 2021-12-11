PM Re-acknowledges Journalism Role Amid COVID-19

Cambodian Prime Minister has re-acknowledged the critical role of journalists, appreciated their hard work during the COVID-19 time, and encouraged them to continue sticking to their professionalism.

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen made the points in an open letter to cheer the Editors Forum on “COVID-19: Challenges and Opportunities for Journalists” organised by the Club of Cambodian Journalists (CCJ) on Dec. 11.

He thanked all the journalists and media agencies who have worked hard despite the pandemic-driven risks to support and contribute to the government’s response and containment of COVID-19.

The commitment to pursue the reality on the ground, he underlined, helps stop the fake news and disinformation cooked by a small few with their hidden agenda to harm Cambodia.

The theme of this year’s Editors Forum well respond to the current situation in Cambodia as well as the world being threatened by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in terms of public health and economy.

He ended by encouraging all journalists to continue exercising their role ethically and with integrity, not to violate the laws for the sake of personal interest, and to stay safe from the COVID-19.

The Editors Forum aimed to exchange views and experiences in the past and set forward objectives to further enhance the capacity and knowledge for journalists to carry out their work professionally and responsibly.

The effort is expected to eventually promote journalism quality and good image of media institutions as well as the press freedom enshrined in Cambodia’s Constitution and Press Law.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press