PM Reaffirms Cambodia’s Commitment against COVID-19 Pandemic

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen reaffirmed the Royal Government’s humanitarian commitment against the COVID-19 global health crisis.

Addressing to the get-together with 153 members of the Royal Government’s legal team and Samdech Techo’s voluntary legal team here at the Peace Palace this morning, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said Cambodia’s donation in facemasks and necessary medical materials to Laos and Myanmar reflects the country’s commitment to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are not rich, but what we can help we have to in order to combat this global and regional epidemic of COVID-19,” he said.

Cambodia has already handed over its donation including 2,000,000 facemasks, 100,000 fabric facemasks, 20,000 masks N95, 20,000 goggles, 20,000 PPE sets, 500 units of intra temperature manual check, 20,000 face shields, 20 ventilator machines for ICU Set, 20 patient monitors+accessories model: Vista 120, 500 containers (25kg each) of ChloramineB Powder, 1,000 sets of safety plastic boots PR, and 2,000 units of hand liquid soap to Laos in mid-November, and the same amount of this assistance will be transported to Myanmar tomorrow.

Since the first case reported in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia. As of this morning, there are in total 307 confirmed cases in the Kingdom, including 191 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 9 Indonesians, 9 Americans, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 3 Indians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, and 1 Polish. Of them, 298 or 97.07 percent have successfully recovered, with no fatality case.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press