PM Reaffirms Commitment to Agricultural Development



Pursat: Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet this morning reaffirmed that the agriculture sector remains a priority, therefore the Royal Government will not stay silent on agriculture-related issues. Addressing the inauguration ceremony of achievements in Bun Rany Senchey Damnak Trayoeung village in Kravagn district, Pursat province, Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet said although he did not make any public statements, he has been following up regularly the situation and issued successive instructions to concerned ministries and institutions to find ways to intervene and help the farmers.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the agriculture sector contributes about 22 percent to Cambodia’s gross domestic product (GDP), of which 57.1 percent of the agricultural field is crop production, 24.8 percent is fisheries, 11.2 percent is animal production, and 7 percent is forestry. Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet emphasized that as long as the people still need food, agriculture and food security will remain a top priority of the Royal Government of Cambodia.





Samdech Thipadei Prime Minister highlighted that this issue is not only a concern for Cambodia, but also for the world. He reassured the public that while he may not have publicly addressed every comment or issue, the Royal Government, ministries, and specialized institutions have been actively engaged in addressing the challenges facing the agricultural sector.

