PM: Right to Life Takes Precedence over All Rights

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has once again underlined that the right to life takes precedence over all rights.

At a press conference here this morning after the launch of the vaccination campaign of the under-18s, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said all rights must start with the right to life, it takes precedence over other rights, especially the freedom of expression.

“In Cambodia, we respect all rights, but the first priority is the right to life,” he stressed.

The Cambodian Premier also asked for understanding from the citizens over the difficulties arisen from the recent measures taken by the Royal Government to cut off the transmission chain of COVID-19, mainly Delta, such as curfew, lockdown of some provinces and so on.

As of July 31, Cambodia’s tally of COVID-19 was recorded at 77,243, including 10,537 imported cases, of which 69,996 have recovered and 1,397 have died.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press