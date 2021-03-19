PM Says Feb. 20 Situation Not Yet Better

The situation of the Feb. 20 Community Event has not yet gotten better even after a month of its outbreak, said Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen in a special voice message this morning.

The Feb. 20 Communality Event does not seem better, especially in Phnom Penh capital and Kandal province as the total confirmed cases linked to the incident rose to 1,062, he added.

The community outbreak in Preah Sihanouk province seems to be under the control, but not yet for Phnom Penh and Kandal, he said.

The Premier instructed the Phnom Penh municipal governor and the ad-hoc COVID-19 vaccination commission to run a 15-day campaign to vaccinate people of 60 years old and older in Phnom Penh with the remaining 111,400 doses of AstraZeneca SII (COVISHIELD).

At the same time, Samdech Techo Hun Sen re-appealed to his compatriots to strictly adhere to the “3 Dos and 3 Don’ts”, despite being vaccinated, in order to contain and prevent the COVID-19 spread.

With the detection of 37 new cases of COVID-19 this morning, Cambodia’s tally increased to 1,578. Of them, 917 have successfully recovered, with a death case.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press