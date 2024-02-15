PM Says Human Resource Remains a Priority of the Royal Government



Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet said the Royal Government has put all efforts to develop human capital and will continue to pay more attention to this priority.

Addressing the inauguration of the National University of Management (NUM)’s new campus in Sangkat Veal Sbov, Phnom Penh’s Khan Chbar Ampov this morning, Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet said Cambodia still needs a lot of human resources, even though we have been investing in this matter since the national liberation from the genocidal regime.

‘We still need a lot of human resources. When we have good human resources, our ability and competitiveness will be much stronger,’ he underlined.

Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet stated that the brain gap is very important, that is why the Royal Government strives to reduce this gap to build a qualified and healthy human capital to ensure the momentum of national development.

The Premier added that building human resources will further promote the national competition and strengthen our independen

ce.

NUM is one of the well-known public higher education institutions in Cambodia. It was established during Cambodia’s recovery from social and economic destruction caused by the Khmer Rouge regime.

As Cambodia transitioned from the recovery stage, the university expanded rapidly in terms of depth and breadth. Seven faculties and a graduate school have served as effective mechanisms to deliver educational services in every level of higher education and cultivate responsible human resource for the country. A resourceful research centre produces quality research outputs and disseminates new knowledge to our community.

Additionally, the university envisages beyond domestic trends in higher education by introducing international standardised bachelor’s degree programmes and a master’s degree programme in highly demanding fields.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse