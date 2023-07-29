PM Says No Public Administration Restructuring in Next Government

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen this morning reconfirmed that there will be no restructuring of the public administration and armed forces in the new Royal Government which will kick start on Aug. 22.

In a voice message on his social media networks, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said those who hold public offices such as directors general, department directors, heads of office, provincial/municipal, city, district and Khan governors and their deputies, police and military chiefs at all levels, and so on will not be affected by the change of government.

At the same time, he added, for those who hold political functions, including secretaries of state and under secretaries of state at ministries as well as advisors will be re-nominated in the new-mandate government, except that they resign by themselves due to old age or illness.

Those who hold the post of both Secretary of State and Minister Attached to the Prime Minister are required to choose one, except for the directors general of customs and excise, and taxation, stressed the Premier.

On July 26, 2023, Samdech Techo Hun Sen declared that he will step down and H.E. Dr. Hun Manet, his eldest son, will become the new Prime Minister from Aug. 22 onward.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse