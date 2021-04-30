PM Sends Message on Royal Plowing Ceremony

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has sent a message on the Royal Plowing Ceremony, even though the annual celebration was cancelled due to the COVID-19 threats.

“Today, April 30, 2021 the Kingdom of Cambodia marks the Royal Plowing ceremony, held annually in the month of Visak,” said the Premier in his Facebook message this morning.

This very important ceremony is celebrated to predict the country’s (agricultural) outcomes this year through the oxen’s appetite as well as to remind farmers that the crop planting season begins, he underlined.

For his part, Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin, President of the National Assembly also extended his congratulations on the occasion on the Royal Plowing ceremony.

He took the opportunity to re-appeal to his compatriots to continue participating in implementing all the measures against COVID-19.

Last year’s celebration of Royal Plowing Ceremony planned in Kampong Thom central province was also called off due to the pandemic.

The annual Royal Plowing ceremony marks the beginning of the crop planting season in Cambodia. According to the tradition, the event is celebrated to predict the upcoming distribution of rainfall, thus rice harvesting, in the country through the oxen’s appetite of paddy rice, corn, bean, grass, sesame, water, wine.

In 2019, this traditional ceremony took place in Daun Keo city, Takeo province under the royal presidency of His Majesty Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press